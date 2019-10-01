Shahid Kapoor: “Mira’s My Biggest Reality Because We Share Our Lives Together”

Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the mega success of his last release, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. While the actor is yet to announce any new project, he recently spoke about the importance of work life balance and how his wife, Mira Rajput feels she is not his priority.

Opening up about his relationship with wife Mira and how it has evolved, Shahid say’s he feels bad that he cannot give his wife enough time. The Kaminey actor further says that it is important for people to accept reality and not be delusional. The moment a person feels everything works on autopilot things being to fall apart in an individual’s life.

Speaking about the same in his recent interview to Filmfare, Shahid said, “You’ve got to work every day at everything. Whether it’s marriage, parenting, career or even your relationship with your parents. I struggle with all of them. I struggle at maintaining my friendships. I’m terrible at maintaining long-distance relationships. I struggle at dividing my time between my wife, my children and work. My wife feels she isn’t a priority. I feel guilty about not giving enough time to myself. Many a time I tell my family, ‘Guys, let me work also sometimes'”

The actor further added, “Marriage is like a book. Mira’s my biggest reality because we share our lives together. In the past four years, she’s constantly said, “Shahid, when your films didn’t work, I used to wonder what was going on? I’ve been part of the struggle too for four years. I’ve been there with you through your highs and lows. Now I know.” There’s a partnership, there a sense of achieving together. She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart. We need to understand how to bring up the kids together responsibly. We’re learning how to deal with things together. Sometimes we’re each other’s best friends. Sometimes we just don’t understand each other. It’s all happening simultaneously.”

On the professional front, Shahid is yet to announce another film, though the industry buzz is that the actor has been roped in for the remake of Jersey.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!