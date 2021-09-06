Advertisement

Indian fans are in for a treat of their life as Marvel Studios recently announced that their upcoming movie “Eternals” will hit the big screens this Diwali in India. Directed by Chloé Zhao, this latest addition to the MCU welcomes a new set of superheroes that come together to save the whole universe.

The story shows a group of immortal beings/heroes who have lived on earth for a thousand years protecting it through the shadows. Now they have come out of hiding as they join forces to fight against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

Marvel Studios as usual has done a marvelous job on selecting the cast for its upcoming movie. Eternals stars actors like Richard Madden – who plays the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan – who plays the humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani – who plays ‘Kingo’ a hero who has cosmic powers, Lauren Ridloff – who plays Makkari the fastest individual in the universe, Brian Tyree Henry – who is an intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek – who will appear as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh – who is the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee – who plays the strong Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan – who will be the aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie – who plays the fierce warrior Thena to round it off.

Lighting up the Big screens this Diwali! Eternals will arrive on November 5 in Cinemas! In English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam#YehDiwaliEternalsWaali pic.twitter.com/co1d5ffJd1 — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) September 6, 2021

However, on the Bollywood side, Shahid Kapoor’s new movie Jersey is also said to hit the theaters during Diwali. The movie Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri is a story about a retired cricketer who decides to revive his career at the age of 36 to fulfill his son’s dreams and prove his ability to the world.

As both the movies have scheduled their release date in Indian cinemas as November 5, it is indeed going to be a super clash at the Indian Box Office. Between the two upcoming films, which one are you anticipating the most? Take our poll and let us know!

