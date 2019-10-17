Shahid Kapoor Is NOT Being Paid 35 Crores For Nani’s Jersey Remake?

Post much anticipation, Shahid Kapoor’s next project after the blockbuster Kabir Singh has been revealed. While one can’t wait to see him stepping into Nani’s shoes for the Jersey remake, reports around him charging a whopping 35-40 crores for the project have been doing the rounds since a while now. But it looks like those were just mere rumours!

Post the success of Kabir Singh, which surpassed all expectations at the box office, Shahid was being considered as one of the most bankable actors that filmmakers want to place their bets on. Owing to the same, Shahid reportedly had asked a staggering fee for the project.

Now, developments regarding the same have been flowing in, and they suggest that nothing of the kind is happening and there’s a legit reason behind it all. A source close to Deccan Chronicle reveals the same as, “If you’ve seen the original film it is an emotional father-son story about a failed cricketer and bonding with his wife and child. The budget of the original Telugu film was around 18 crores inclusive of the hero Nani’s salary. Where would they pay the hero Rs 35 crores in the remake? This hype is being created by the PR machinery.”

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Jersey remake will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original movie.

On casting Shahid in the movie, Gowtham said: “I’m really looking forward to remaking my film Jersey in Hindi and taking it to national audiences and there is no one better than Shahid Kapoor to recreate the magic of the original for Hindi audiences”

Jersey in Hindi is being produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju. The film is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

