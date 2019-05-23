Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero On Netflix Adds A 3-Minute Intro & This Should’ve Been In The Original Product!

Zero will always be a memorable experience for Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, it may not have worked at the box office, but it was a taxing affair for the team. Also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles, Zero has premiered on Netflix but with a major change. The makers have added a 3-minute long introduction in the start which changes the way of watching the film.

Those who’ve watched the film might remember it starting with a dream sequence of Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) in a West inspired face-off. But in this one we see Anushka’s Chimp (who later in the movie is planned to go to Mars) opening the film.

Aafia (Anushka Sharma) introduces the Chimp and clarifies his role in the film. In a very ‘Love Actually’ way, the opening scene also indicates the entry of SRK’s character and he enters in a car. Then starts the flashback taking us to the scene from where originally the movie started.

The central character of the Red Chillies Entertainment film is described as ‘Paagal‘, ‘Aashiq’, ‘Awaara’ and more, but he is seen happy in his own world, not seeking empathy from anyone. Zero is a romantic drama film, written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L. Rai. It is jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment’s Gauri Khan and distributed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film, released on December 21and was received poorly at the box office. Since then, Shah Rukh Khan has not signed any new film to date. Rumours are on about Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake also starring Katrina Kaif but nothing’s official yet.

