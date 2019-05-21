Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene’s on-screen Jodi has been one of the most adorable ones in Bollywood and those who have watched Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas on the big screen don’t need an explanation. Turns out, SRK’s wife Gauri Khan is also one of the millions of die-hard fans of Madhuri.

We don’t say that but Gauri herself claimed that in her recent tweet. As Madhuri recently visited Gauri at her store, the latter shared a couple of pictures with the Dhak Dhak girl on Twitter and wrote, “A die hard fan of @MadhuriDixit .. welcome to #gaurikhandesigns”

Gauri Khan has emerged as the strongest entrepreneur over the years and now, the interior designer is working on her topmost projects in her career in interior designing, leading the line.

Gauri Khan’s flagship store situated in Mumbai is a hit amongst Bollywood celebrities. From Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, many Bollywood celebrities have visited her store and wished Gauri well for her future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Total Dhamaal and Kalank. While the former turned out to be one of the biggest Hits of the year, the latter disappointed big time.

Moreover, Mrs. Khan has even designed the houses of many celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others.

Gauri Khan was seen greeting Madhuri Dixit and having a good time with her as the latter paid a visit to the luxurious collection at her flagship store.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!