Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Appearance Revealed & It’s Official!

Shah Rukh Khan’s next project has been the talk of the town since Zero. Many rumours turned true and many news turned out to be just reports. From Saare Jahan Se Achcha to Don 3, there have been many movies and shows SRK has been connected with. Even Farhan Akhtar recently denied the final script of Don 3.

But, as of now, there is something very sure of Shah being an official part of. This is not something catering to the national audience, but it will attract people all over worldwide. We all know Shah’s importance overseas, and how he has been invited to many International events.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. The show has been previously honoured by world-renowned-celebs like Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, JAY Z and many more.

Recently Shah Rukh Khan said that he felt bad when Zero failed, and he hasn’t zeroed in on his next project till now.

“Unfortunately, ‘Zero’ itself wasn’t received too well back home in India. Maybe I made the wrong film, maybe I did not do the right storytelling so I am a little wary how it will be received here and I hope people here will like it,” Shah Rukh, who has been receiving a lot of love here, said in an interview to China Global Television Network (CGTN). Shah Rukh’s “Zero” has been selected as the closing film of the Beijing International Film Festival 2019. The fest will close on April 20.

The 2018 film features SRK as a person with dwarfism in a love triangle with a scientist with cerebral palsy (actress Anushka Sharma) and a famous actress (Katrina Kaif). The actors were lauded for their performances. Despite a strong buzz and an ensemble cast, the film turned out to be a damp squib at the box office.

