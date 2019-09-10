Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kid Pose’ With AbRam & Mother-In-Law Garners Heartfelt Reactions From The Netizens

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son AbRam’s photo is loaded with “cuteness” and fans have sent in “love you 3000” messages to the two.

SRK’s wife Gauri recently took to social media to wish her mom a happy birthday and posted a photo of her mother along with SRK and AbRam posing in front of a car.

A lot of fans left birthday wishes and also found the photo to be “adorable”, “cute” and more.

Shah Rukh also wished her saying: “May you always be as funny and full of life as you are.”

Talking about the actor, Shah Rukh was last seen on big screens in Aanand L Rai’s directorial venture Zero as a dwarf along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Post Zero, the superstar is yet to sign his next. Though there have been rumours doing about the actor signing his next with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s. But the actor denied it as nothing but just a baseless rumour and also clarified that as of now he hasn’t signed any films.

