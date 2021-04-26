Shah Rukh Khan's Body Double Prashant Walde To Release 'Premaatur' A Week Before Salman Khan's Radhe!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s body double Prashant Walde will release his film Premaatur on May 7, a week before Salman Khan’s Radhe hist the screens on May 13.

Prashant Walde has been working as Shah Rukh’s body double for the past 15 years. He has worked with the superstar in films such as Om Shanti Om, Don, Chennai Express, Dear Zindagi, Raees, and Fan amongst others.

Premaatur also features Heta Shah, Kalyani Kumari, Sriraj Singh, Amit Sinha, Veer Singh, and Bindhya Kumari, and the film is directed by Sumit Sagar.

Besides acting, Prashant Walde has written the story, screenplay and dialogues, and also produced the film, which is co-produced by Shantanu Ghosh, Satya and Praveen Walde.

Premaatur is pitched as a thriller, horror and romantic drama, and Prashant has dedicated the film to Shah Rukh Khan.

