The love of Chinese audiences for Bollywood dramas is well known, especially in the recent past, several movies including Hindi Medium and Hichki have worked wonders amongst the movie lovers there. Now, Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma-Katrina Kaif starrer Zero is all set to enter the elite list, as the romantic saga to be part of renowned Beijing International Film Festival.

Zero has been selected as the closing film of Beijing International Film Festival, which kick starts on April 13 and ends on April 20. Other movies to be featured in the festival are The Composer, Casey Affleck’s Light Of My Life, Capernaum (Lebanese drama) and The Wild Pear Tree.

Aanand L Rai directorial features Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man named Bauua Singh. Anushka Sharma played a scientist with cerebral palsy named Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder and Katrina Kaif essayed a character of Babita Kumari, a heart-broken and alcoholic actress.

Founded in 2011, Beijing International Film Festival marks its 9th edition this year.

Youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai lavished praises on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in his latest release Zero.

Shah Rukh plays a vertically challenged man Bauua Singh in the movie directed by Aanand L. Rai and also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Malala, who watched the film on Friday posted a video message on social media and said: “Hello Shah Rukh Khan, it was very nice to watch your movie, it was very entertaining and my whole family loved it.”

