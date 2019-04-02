Hindi Medium Actor Irrfan Khan Makes Another Appearance & This Time Without A Mask!

There’s exciting news for all the well wishers of Irrfan Khan, as the actor was finally spotted by paparazzi, ever since he returned from the cancer treatment in London. The supremely talented actor is all set to resume the work on Hindi Medium sequel.

The versatile performer, Irrfan Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. Earlier, it was learnt that the actor has successfully undergone his cancer treatment in London and resume his work on the sequel of 2017 hit Hindi Medium. Now, the glimpse of the 52-year-old is sure to entice a joy amongst the fans, waiting for his big-screen comeback.

Irrfan Khan was seen donning a black hat and floral print shirt with a peach coloured t-shirt, underneath.

Earlier, Irrfan was seen avoiding paparazzi at the airport as he chose to hide his face with a muffler.

However, it was not clear where the “Piku” actor was heading to.

Back in March last year, Irrfan had revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare tumour. Soon after, he went to London for treatment.

“The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with the neuroendocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope,” Irrfan earlier said while sharing the news of his tumour.

