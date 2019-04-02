Ajay Devgn Dodges Question On Alok Nath’s Presence In De De Pyaar De Despite #MeToo Allegations

Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgn, who is celebrating his 50th birthday today, launched the trailer of his upcoming movie De De Pyaar De at an event today. Directed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Tabu, Rakul Preet and Alok Nath. As we all know that during the Me Too wave, Alok Nath was accused of rape by producer Vinta Nanda.

After watching him in the trailer, questions were raised about his allegations. The whole cast and crew were present at the trailer launch event and Luv Ranjan, who is the producer of De De Pyaar De, was questioned about Alok Nath’s presence in the film.

Before even Luv could react on the question, birthday boy Ajay interrupted and said, “This is not the right place to talk about it. Aur jinki aap baat kar rahe hai vo film usse (before Me Too allegations) bahut pehle complete ho chuki thi.”

In the past, we have seen that even Ajay voiced his opinion and supported the movement. But this time it seems he chose not to talk about it.

On the work front, Ajay has a busy 2019 and even 2020. Post tasting the success of Total Dhamaal, he’s gearing up for De De Pyaar De which is slated to hit the theatres on May 17, 2019. He is also shooting for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which will be hitting the theatres on January 10, 2020. He also has a film with Ranbir Kapoor which will be directed by Luv Ranjan.

