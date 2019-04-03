From Kangana Ranaut To Taapsee Pannu, Actresses That Made A Difference With Their Performances In 2019’s 1st Quarter

The year of 2019 has truly started on an empowering note for the Bollywood’s leading ladies. Last year, movies like Raazi and Stree featuring female leads emerged a huge critical and commercial success. This year too within the first quarter itself, actresses Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi), Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy), Bhumi Pednekar (Sonchiriya), Kriti Sanon (Luka Chuppi) and Taapsee Pannu (Badla) have managed to impress the movie buffs with their superlative performances.

Out of above-mentioned movies, Gully Boy, Luka Chuppi and Badla turned out to be commercially successful, while despite positive feedbacks and good collection at the ticket windows, Manikarnika couldn’t emerge profitable given its hefty budget. Also, the dacoit-drama Sonchiriya was unfortunate in the context of box office numbers.

Contrary to the commercial success, let’s take a look at the Bollywood actresses who delivered captivating performances:

Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi)

Kangana Ranaut led the biographical drama Manikarnika as Rani Lakshmi Bai. The actress received applauds for her bravest act. With the right amount of aggression and elegance, Kangana managed to pull an inspiring and entertaining act as well.

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Circulating around Ranveer Singh’s Murad, Alia Bhatt grabbed the attention as an innocent yet impulsive freak, Safeena. The actress who set the bar high with her recent performances including Raazi, scored well with the audience.

Bhumi Pednekar (Sonchiriya)

With experimental choices like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actress has carved a niche for herself. Though many of cine-goers failed to recall the character name Indumati Tomar, Bhumi Pednekar delivered a memorable performance of oppressed yet rebel woman.

Kriti Sanon (Luka Chuppi)

With nothing much to offer considering the demand of the script and genre, Kriti Sanon delivered an amusing performance in Luka Chuppi.

Taapsee Pannu (Badla)

After making an impact as a south actress, Taapsee Pannu has come a long way in Bollywood too, given her interesting choices of roles. Known for breathtaking roles in movies like Pink, Mulk and Manmarziyaan, the actress delivered a striking act as Naina Sethi. In certain scenes, she looked helpless, while in others a shrewd.

