Kalank Trailer Out: In This Huge Web Of Confusion, Will They Find Love?

The buzz is great and the hype is unmatchable! The Kalank trailer starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit & Aditya Roy Kapur in leads is out and its garnering praises!

The trailer showcases each and every member of the cast including the special appearances of Kunal Kemmu, Kiara Advani & Kriti Sanon and that’s the best part about it. With so many sequences, we do get an idea of the entire love web that has been created amidst the young leads and the curiosity to know it all has only further risen!

Another aspect that we couldn’t help but notice are the highly impactful dialogues which even were appreciated when the teaser of the movie came out. All we know as of yet, is that it’s going to be one blockbuster ride in itself.

Check out the trailer here:

Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film is produced by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. It will release on April 17.

Filmmaker Karan Johar says the fate of Kalank will be beyond commerce for him since it is a project that was his “father’s dream”.

On the film’s inception, Karan said: “After the release of Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003, I shared the story of ‘Kalank‘ with my father. Since my father had knowledge about the subject… it became his dream to make the film.”

However, in June 2004 when his father passed away, though Karan wanted to start shooting the film, he couldn’t gather the emotional strength to do so.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!