Blackbuck Poaching Case SHOCKING: Salman Khan Might Have To Deal With These Possible Consequences After Today’s Verdict

Every Bollywood lover’s world went upside down last year in April when Rajasthan High Court gave a verdict for the Blackbuck Poaching Case that found Salman Khan guilty of killing Blackbucks in Jodhpur with a punishment of 5 years of imprisonment and a fine of 10,000/- The actor had appealed to a trial court in February this year challenging the verdict, the appeal of which is scheduled to be heard today in sessions court. For all those who want to know the possible consequences and have no idea about it, here’s what might happen.

For the beginners, the lower court has convicted Khan for killing the endangered species of Blackbuck under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 r/w section 149 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Now the hearing today might land up with the following consequences:

1. Either the 5 years conviction will be upheld by the appellate court, which will be detrimental to the fate of the actor’s future projects. In simple terms, the actor might have to face the jail term and the verdict will stay.

2. The 5-year conviction order by the lower court will be set aside. Which means, the actor will be proven innocent and set free of the jail term.

However, it may depend on whether the actor will be fully acquitted or punishment may vary based upon the findings of the court.

Last year, the lower court had found him guilty of killing two blackbucks, following which, he had to spend two nights in prison. He was later released on bail. In an official statement, Salman Khan’s advocate, Anand Desai shared, “ln the present case, the Hon’ble Court has acquitted all the 5 co-accused (Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Monish Bahl, Neelam) which would imply that Salman was out hunting alone in the middle of the night in a remote area outside Jodhpur. We have preferred an appeal to the Hon’ble Sessions Court and applied for an urgent hearing today.”

All we can do is hope for the best to happen and the justice to prevail in either way.

