The tides turned when the national crush of guys changed from Disha Patani, Priya Varrier to Sara Ali Khan. Making her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath, she didn’t just break the internet but ruled it. Vogue India just released some of her scans from their latest photoshoot and we can’t do anything but drool over them.

In a series of Insta posts by Vogue India, we see Sara in avatars like never before. She has the cuteness of the same intensity but this time she comes with a package of immeasurable hotness. The photos consist of a couple of close-up shots, some of them backed with beautiful backgrounds (but., who is even watching them?).

Our favourite of all, for sure, is the one in which she is donning a Black bralette along with a skirt paired with a shrug-cum-jacket. Check out the photos here:

The 25-year-old actress recently said she was always studious.

Describing herself, she said she is “somebody that till date loves reading and has studied almost every subject and has thoroughly enjoyed it in a university like Columbia and a city like New York”. But the rush that she felt while doing theatre on stage, she says she had never felt like that.

“That’s when I knew what I knew since I was a child.”

Sara said her mother used to take away her books.

“Acting has always been a dream, but then I got distracted. Firstly, I was really fat and secondly I was very nerdy, and the combination meant that I shouldn’t be acting. So I used to keep studying and there was a time when my mother used to confiscate my books because she would say it’s not normal to study so much,” she said.

