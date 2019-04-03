Kesari Box Office Day 13: Crosses 130 Crore Mark On Tuesday

Kesari Box Office Day 13: It has now crossed the 130 crore mark at the Box Office. The film was steady on Tuesday with 2.75 crores* added to its total. Ideally, had the numbers stayed over the 3 crore mark then it would have been even better.

The film has collected 131.03 crores* now and the week would close around 136 crore mark. The Akshay Kumar starrer would hope to bring in 2.50 crores today as well as tomorrow to make that happen. This kind of stability would also augur well for good hold in the coming week as well.

The film is staying over the combined collections of Junglee and Notebook on each of the days, which is a good sign and pretty much indicates that it is still the preferred choice of the audiences. There would be competition though from Romeo Akbar Walter in the coming week and also to an extent from PM Narendra Modi. That said, the film is a Hit though given the much appreciated content, it had potential to do a lot more.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!