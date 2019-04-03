’83 Update: Ranveer Singh & Team To Bond Over 15 Days Intense Training In Dharamshala

Kapil’s Devils, the underdog Indian team shocked the world to win the cricket World Cup by beating the mighty West Indies in the finals of the 1983 tournament.

Kabir’s film, led by Ranveer, boasts of brilliant actors playing the members of that iconic cricket team and the director was sure that the entire team trains together and bonds supremely well before he starts shooting.

“The 1983 cricket team was a family that fought for each other, beside each other and that’s why they lifted the World Cup and brought glory to India. Kapil led from the front and it was truly a team that dared to dream under Kapil. Kabir was sure that he would want the entire team to train and live with each other before he shot the film. The 1983 team was nicknamed Kapil’s Devils and this team can be called Ranveer’s Devils! They are all headed to Dharamshala for intense training for 15 days. They will stay together, each together, do readings together and also bond with each other. Kabir wants these brilliant actors to truly become a team,” says a production source on conditions of anonymity.

This is Ranveer’s next after three back to back blockbuster Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy.

