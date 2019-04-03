Turning Into A Champion! It’s A 5 AM Start For Parineeti Chopra To Become Saina Nehwal

Parineeti Chopra has always been referred to as an actor who gets into the skin of the character and makes it her own. Right from her debut Isaaqzaade and then Hasee To Fasee and many other films, Pari has dazzled us with her brilliant performances.

But her upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic will surely be her toughest challenge to date and we hear that she is prepping intensely to become the iconic badminton player who has done India proud on so many countless occasions.

The first massive challenge that any actor faces while doing a sports biopic is actually a two-fold issue. First, an actor has to become very good at the sport the film is based on and secondly, picking up the body language and mannerism of the actual sporting icon and then replicating it exactly on screen. Saina is a champion badminton player with incredible discipline. Parineeti Chopra feels emulating her way of life and learning to play the game like her is the first step to actually becoming her on screen. Like Saina, Pari is starting her day at 5 am every single day, with badminton practice every alternate day at a suburban sports club!

Parineeti Chopra says, “I am actually quite excited to get into the character of Saina, get into the skin of a world champion because playing a fictional character might not have been as exciting as playing a real character. Here, I have somebody who has extensive documentation on exactly how she plays, who she played every match in her life. Every single moment that she has ever played badminton is on screen! So, to kind of imbibe that and to kind of learn that is really exciting for me as an actor. I wanted to do a sports biopic for a long time so this project is absolutely perfect!”

She also reveals some details of her intensive prep for the role to us. “This project is absolutely perfect for me because I will have to be in this disciple for the next 9 months of my life and I am pretty kicked about it. I just hope that the entire sports community, Saina herself and everybody who has expectations from this film is finally happy about what we achieve. My prep usually starts at 5 am because we have taken up courts where we didn’t want any kind of distraction. We start playing at 6 am till 8 am!” the talented actor reveals.

“Since I am actually playing badminton to prepare myself, I have a great physio team and world-class players with me to train me and condition me. Amol sir’s team has given me all the support that I need, Yonex the badminton brand has given me all the gear that I need, so there is a lot of support from a huge team around me who are working around the clock to make sure that I have everything that I need to become the character. It’s really cool and I am really happy but honestly, it makes me really nervous. I have given myself at least 3- 4 months to completely learn the sport, the way I need to and only then I will go on set because I want to do justice to the film and to Saina. It’s a huge honour for me to play and live the life of one our country’s biggest sporting icon,” says Pari. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

