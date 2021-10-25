Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been under the radar ever since the arrest of Aryan Khan. The starkid was arrested during his presence at the Mumbai Cruise drug party raid. He has been in custody for almost a month now. After SRK, is Guari Khan all set to visit the Arthur Road Jail? Scroll below for all the insights!

It was last Thursday when SRK had visited the jail premises to meet his son Aryan, who’s been locked up there. Many were even irked by the way the superstar was mobbed by the media during his tough time. Is mother Gauri next to visit the starkid?

As per recent reports, Gauri Khan met lawyer Satish Maneshinde today morning. It is being said that Shah Rukh Khan’s wife will be meeting her son later in the afternoon today but there has been no sign of her near the Arthur Road Jail yet.

Aryan Khan was sent to the lockup on 2nd October. It is indeed going to be an emotional moment for Gauri Khan if she meets her son. We hope she gathers the strength to get through this tough time.

Meanwhile, many would by now even know that today marks Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan’s 25 years of togetherness. It is indeed a huge occasion that deserved to be celebrated with pomp and show. However, it is heard that the couple will be skipping the celebrations as their son Aryan is still in custody.

It was also previously heard that SRK had requested all his celebrity friends to avoid coming to Mannat because of security reasons. We saw Salman Khan, Maheep Kapoor amongst others visiting the superstar to support him.

