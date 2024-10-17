Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has been in several memorable films, including Devdas. It’s one of the milestones in the superstar’s career, giving a glimpse of his versatility. Described as one of the cult characters of Bollywood, the titular role also did some harm to the actor. In order to pull off Devdas Mukherjee effortlessly, Shah Rukh unknowingly got attached to alcohol in real life.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was released in 2002. It was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s popular novel of the same name, published in 1917. Back in 2002, the biggie was said to be the most expensive Bollywood film, and there were doubts about its commercial success as Shah Rukh was seen in an unusual role, much different from his romantic roles. In the actual theatrical run, the magnum opus became a box office winner and even enjoyed critical acclaim.

Recently, at the Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan talked about Devdas and his iconic portrayal. Sharing some exciting details, the actor revealed that he chose the method acting route and turned to alcohol to pull off the character of Devdas Mukherjee. It did help him win the hearts of the audience, but in reality, too, he started consuming alcohol.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “It might have helped, but I started drinking after the film, and that’s one downside to it.” Talking further about the character, he said, “I didn’t want you to feel love for him, but I didn’t want you to hate him. Nor did I want you to like him for being an alcoholic who runs away from every girl that he falls in love with. I just wanted him to appear indescribable.”

Also starring Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and others, Devdas was a huge success at the Indian box office. It earned 42.50 crores net during its original theatrical run.

