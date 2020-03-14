Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat In TOP 10 Most Expensive Homes In India; Its Price Will SHOCK You

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat is known to be one of the most luxurious places in the country. It’s definitely in the top 10 expensive homes of India but will it land in the top 5? Let’s check it out.

We’ve haven’t seen much of the inside beauty of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan’s Mannat apart from some photos here and there. Gauri, being an interior designer, keeps giving glimpses of Mannat to her fans.

According to a report published in GQ India, Shah Rukh Khan is the only Bollywood star making a place in the list of 10 people owning the most expensive homes in the country.

Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, Gautam Singhania’s JK House, Anil Ambani’s Abode, KM Birla’s Jatia House and Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat complete the top 5 in the list.

Here’s what the report reads about Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat: “One of the premier properties around the country, Mannat is also popular because of its owner – Shah Rukh Khan. The number of people visiting the bungalow and taking pictures by the door could easily tag this as a tourist spot. While, most of the fans or visitors haven’t had a sneak peek, a Rs 200-crore price guarantees luxury. The bungalow also has a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea and is located at the bandstand in Bandra, Mumbai.”

We’re sure Shah Rukh Khan fans and those who admire masterpiece architecture will surely want to have a total sneak-peek inside the house. It’s a wish of every fan that someone should do an extensive house visit video of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!