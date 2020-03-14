Shah Rukh Khan’s Role & Profession In Brahmastra REVEALED; Superstar Will Lead A Long Opening Sequence

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 debacle with Aanand L Rai’s Zero, the mega star has not made an official announcement about his next outing. However, Khan’s close friend and celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar had revealed Khan being a part of director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Ever since the curiosity around Shah Rukh’s cameo has been shooting through the roof. But dear fans, hold your horses! The details about the Don actors cameo are out and we can’t keep calm! For those of you who have joined in late, the Ayan Mukerji directorial also features south superstar Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in key cameo’s.

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo, a certain source has been spilled the tea to Pinkvilla saying, “Brahmastra is designed in such a way that each of these actors play a key role in the narrative. Ranbir’s character meets each of them at different times of his quest to find the Brahmastra. While Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist, SRK essays the role of a scientist.”

The source further added, “Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh and Dimple Kapadia are all aids to Ranbir’s character at specific points in the plot and push the story ahead. All of them have clues leading Ranbir to the Brahmastra. In fact, the film opens with Shah Rukh’s sequence. It’s a long scene and SRK shot it over ten days at Film City earlier this year.”

While this certainly comes as a huge piece of news for King Khan’s fans, the actor is yet to announce a full-fledged project that will feature him play the titular role. Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

While Shah Rukh and Anushka have not announced any film yet, Katrina will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!