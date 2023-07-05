Shah Rukh Khan returned with a bang with his Pathaan in January this year, and he has two more films, Jawan and Dunki, released in 2023. The actor once again proved that he is truly King Khan when despite all the odds and boycotts, his spy-actioner emerged as a box office winner. Now, even before the release of his other two films, they are bringing home hundreds of crores. Scroll below to get the deets.

SRK collaborated with two of the most talented directors of the Indian film industry, Atlee Kumar and Rajkumar Hirani, after the massive success of Pathaan. The hype to see King Khan’s magic on the silver screen has increased exponentially.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s films Jawan and Dunki’s non-theatrical rights have been sold for approximately 450-500 crores. The source said, “It’s Shah Rukh Khan v/s Shah Rukh Khan now as the top two non-theatrical deals of all time are under the name of King Khan. While the digital, satellite, and music rights of Jawan are sold for approximately Rs 250 crore, the same for Dunki is around Rs 230 crore.”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu, and the rights for that film include all languages. Whereas for Dunki, it’s only in Hindi and speaking of that, the source added, “The rights for Jawan are sold in all languages, whereas Dunki is primarily for just Hindi.”

The source continued, “There are some non-theatrical deals which are still getting locked, and the eventual total non-theatrical revenue for two films will be close to Rs 500 crore, and both the individual deals will be among the highest ever for a feature film.” They added, “It’s premium content for all the players, and the numbers fetched by the two films are unlike anything witnessed in recent times. It’s a testimony of SRK’s superstardom and command over the audience, not just in India but also in the international belts. The OTT players are willing to splurge more than usual due to the global appeal that SRK has, and the deal struck is a win-and-win situation for all the stakeholders.”

The trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is said to be shown along with Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7. The film will hit the theatres on September 7.

On the other hand, Dunki featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Tapsee Pannu, is expected to release on 22nd December this year.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Don 3 Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra Says Yes After Shah Rukh Khan’s No? Roma To Romance Ranveer Singh’s New-Age Gangster, Source Claims “Farhan Akhtar Can…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News