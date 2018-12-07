Shah Rukh Khan Is A Star In & Out; His Reaction To The Decline In Forbes List Is A Proof!

The much-hyped Forbes Wealthiest 100 Celebs List of 2018 is out and our favourite stars like Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma win big in the list but what came in as a shocker is the fact that our Shah Rukh Khan’s thumping fall down in the list.

Not only did Shah Rukh Khan who was on the 2nd spot last year lose his position, but he also couldn’t mark a place in the Top 10. Here’s how he feels about it.

According to the Forbes list, Shah Rukh who’s gearing up for his upcoming Zero has been placed 13th on the list, Although he very well understands that there are ups and downs in the life of every star, he’s taken the decline pretty well. In a conversation with Khaleej Times, he shared, “In the last three-four days I have found out that I have fallen out of a magazine’s list of rich people. I’ve become dearer on Twitter and poorer according to the (Forbes) survey. I just hope with this film (Zero) I become nearer! So dearer, poorer and nearer in one day!” Which proves that he not only is an actor but also, a star in and out.

Meanwhile, Dabbang Salman Khan continuing its streak for the 3rd time places 1st on the list and Deepika Padukone whose year begun with the success of Padmaavat helped her to achieve the 4th spot. Other celebs that find a spot include Aishwarya Rai, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Priyanka Chopra, etc.