Shah Rukh Khan: “I’m Not Religious In Terms Of Reading Namaz Five Times But I Am Islamic”

The king of romance has been missing from the silver screen for quite some time now. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. the film failed to perform at the box office and since then SRK hasn’t announced his next.

He recently appeared at Dance Plus 5 show to celebrate the 71st Republic Day of India and was seen talking about religion. He revealed that his family doesn’t discuss religion at home. Adding to this, he told that he used to write ‘Indian’ in his kid’s forms for schools under the religion section.

SRK said, “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain.”

He further added, “Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, ‘papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye.”

We have usually seen SRK revealing that they celebrate all the festivals at home and doesn’t differentiate in it. “I gave my son and daughter names that could pass for generic (pan-India and pan-religious) ones – Aryan and Suhana. The Khan has been bequeathed by me so they can’t really escape it,” says SRK.

Furthermore, he said, “I’m not religious in terms of reading namaz [prayer] five times but I am Islamic. I believe in the tenets of Islam and I believe that it’s a good religion and a good discipline.”

Well, that’s a really sweet thing to say!

