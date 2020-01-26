Hina Khan Is A Sight To Behold In Her White Chiffon Saree! Take Notes, You Guys

Hina Khan is an epitome of fashion and there are no second thoughts about it. Time and again, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has shown us the fashionista side of her which left us impressed. It was during her stay in the Bigg Boss house during season 11, fans got to see how much the actress is particular about what she wears and how she presents herself.

The Damaged 2 actress can pull off anything and everything. Whether it’s a dress, a gown, bikini, saree or casual outfits, Hina Khan rocks everything. When it comes to sarees, Khan has also given us distinctive ideas and patterns which one can pull off.

Yesterday, for the Lions Gold Awards 2020, Hina Khan made heads turn with a white chiffon saree with leaves imprints on it and a strapless blouse. The actress opted for nude makeup and glittery eyeshadow which complemented her saree look. Her hairstyle was a messy burn parted in the middle and floral studs accentuated her entire look.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress took to her Instagram page to share the photos:







Every time, Hina Khan leaves us amazed with her impeccable looks. This time again, we are in love with her fashion sense.

In an interview with Koimoi, about her fashion and style game, Khan shared that she doesn’t follow any trends. She wants her fans to see in different looks and opts for what makes her feel comfortable.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!