Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 2: Does Well On Saturday, Set For Another Major Day Today

Street Dancer 3D: After a decent first day, Street Dancer 3D found momentum on Saturday as 13.21 crores came in. This is a good jump over Friday collections of 10.26 crores. Of course, the numbers that the Remo D’Souza film has managed on Saturday are the kind that should have actually come on Friday itself. Still, to move on from that point and then begin to show growth was the need of the hour for Street Dancer 3D and it has managed that now, which is a positive sign.

The dance film has collected 23.47 crores so far and while 40 crores would be comfortably surpassed by the time the weekend is through, it has to be seen how much closer does it come to the 45 crores mark in its first three days. A film of this cast, scale and size should have ideally amassed at least 50 crores over the weekend. However, with Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior continuing to run riot and Panga finding its footing too in multiplexes, Street Dancer 3 has been robbed off at least 10 crores more that would have otherwise come in, if not for the competition.

Nonetheless, what matters is that the film is being liked by the audiences and that should help it register a solid Sunday.

Note: All collections as per production and distributions sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!