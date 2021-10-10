Advertisement

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested in a cruise drug raid case, Bollywood celebrities have come forward to support the superstar. After Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan, now singer Vishal Dadlani has come forward to support SRK and his family amid this difficult time.

SRK’s son Aryan got arrested on October 2nd, 2021 while he was aboard on Cordelia cruise which was sailing from Mumbai to Goa.

Vishal Dadlani took to his Twitter account and penned a heartfelt message for Shah Rukh Khan and his family writing that they’re soft targets. “If Composers count, I am. SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen, a soft target to distract from the 3000kg Talibani-drug haul at the Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a BJP member/MLA. Straight-up.”

Take a look at Vishal Dadlani’s tweet on Shah Rukh Khan here:

If Composers count, I am. SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen, a soft target to distract from the 3000kg Talibani-drug haul at the Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a BJP member/MLA. Straight-up. https://t.co/dtk4YJ7ZHW — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 9, 2021

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2, 2021, after NCB busted a cruise drug raid and claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

Meanwhile, a source close to Shah Rukh Khan has opened up about how he is feeling. As per a Reddit user, a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, while talking about his current state, said that he is “outwardly calm”, but suffering more for his refusal to vent his grief and anger. This source added, “He is neither eating nor sleeping much. Aise bhi, he sleeps only a couple of hours. Now even that is gone.” Another filmmaker, who has worked with SRK in the past wonder, “What King Khan?” before adding, “At the end of the day he is just another broken suffering helpless father.”

