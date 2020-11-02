Shah Rukh Khan Has THIS Lovely Message For His Fans On His Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday today, and as requested by him, his fans didn’t show up in huge numbers for his glance in Mannat’s balcony. All-day, celebs and fans kept pouring wishes for King Khan on social media.

Even though digitally, fans were waiting for him to share his glimpse. He has finally shared a video with a special message for everyone. He captioned the video as, “Thank you all… hope to see you soon again. Stay safe… Love always!”

Check out the video below:

Thank you all… hope to see you soon again. Stay safe… Love always! pic.twitter.com/oSw7qLP6bE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

We all know how much Shah Rukh Khan loves his fans and the fan clubs. He thanked a lot of them, naming SRK Universe, Team SRK FC, SRK Chennai FC and many others for celebrating his birthday virtually. He said, “Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes that I have been getting on social media and how much love you guys are spreading… to all the loving fans and all the boys and girls.”

He also added, “More than wishing me on my birthday, I know some of the work that you boys and girls have been doing, giving your time and resources to people who are in need right now, in these times, the PPE kits that you have been doing, the blood donations that have been happening, going and helping out people everywhere, I think that’s the most wonderful work we can do because you can’t be a loverboy like me without spreading the love! So, thank you all of you for spreading the love.”

This year was tough for everyone, and Shah Rukh Khan promised to “have a bigger and better party” when they all get together. “Like I said already, 56 is better than 55, and we’ll have lots of fun.” However, he is happy with his fans who have been doing social work and trying to help people amid the pandemic.

On staying away this year, Shah Rukh Khan had told his fans, “iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar (this time show your love from a distance).”

