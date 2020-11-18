Many fans have this fantasy of spending a day or two at the place of their favourite celebs & who will mind if that house is owned by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, fans are now open to a chance which could get them spending a couple of nights at Gauri’s palatial home in Delhi.

This could be a dream for many and it could all come true on Valentine’s Day in 2021. The home situated in Delhi’s neighbourhood is the same place where Shah Rukh and Gauri grew up together. This contest has been made possible by Airbnb who will be hosting the stars’ house for them.

The contest is named as ‘Open Arms Welcome’ in which the contestants have to explain what’s the best version of open arm welcome according to them. They’ve to share their entries by 30th November.

After judging the entries, the most creative one will be gifted the chance to stay at Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan’s South Delhi house for two nights. In her latest interview with Gulf Times, Gauri Khan said, “This home is a reflection of our journey, as a couple and a family, and is filled with personal keepsakes from our life over the last three decades.”

She also added, “Our family loves hosting people at home and we feel that it is truly the best way to welcome and bond with loved ones. In fact, whenever we host people I personally look into every aspect of their stay and ensure that our guests’ feel [like they belong]. One of the central aspects of staying at an Airbnb that has always fascinated me is the role that the hosts play. They add a touch of warmth to one’s entire travel and stay experience, and that’s why I believe their role is so critical. The idea to open our Delhi home came after a trip to LA with the entire family — we had stayed at an Airbnb and had a fantastic experience. It was then that we decided that we want to welcome people into our home too and give them a memorable experience as hosts.”

On the place of this house in hers & Shah Rukh Khan’s life, she said, “The home holds a special place in our hearts, and it reflects our journey together — first of Shah Rukh and mine as a couple, and then as a family. The home has a lot of space — whether it’s the grand foyer as you enter or the lush garden which opens from the living room. When it came to refurbishing the home, I wanted to ensure that no matter where part of the house our guests are in, they feel a sense of warmth and comfort. Hence, each element of the home has been designed keeping that in mind. I wanted guests to feel completely ‘at home’ in our little haven. This home is extremely close to Shah Rukh and I, and I would love for another couple to experience the love and warmth that it holds.”

“Delhi holds a special place in our hearts and will always be home for us. It is the city where our roots are — both Shah Rukh and I grew up here and also spent our school and college lives. The neighbourhood where the home is is the same where we grew up, met and spent a lot of our courtship days together and my family still continues to live there,” Gauri said.

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also own a mansion in Dubai at the Palm Jumeirah. Is that going up for hosting as well? To which Gauri replied, “Welcoming people into our Delhi home is a first for us and it has been a very exciting journey so far. If the opportunity comes up, we might explore hosting at our Dubai home too. I strongly believe in the philosophy of never say never!”

