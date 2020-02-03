Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar Add Glamour To Gauri Khan’s Lavish Party

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan recently hosted a grand affair at her design studio for Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainments show, and it was a star-studded affair.

Gauri’s hubby Shah Rukh Khan was there, of course, as was close friend Johar. Gen-Now stars Ananya Panday and Sidharth Malhotra were also on the guest list, as were Sussanne Khan and Amrita Arora.

Shah Rukh Khan chose to wear a trademark black suit while Gauri looked stunning in a red gown. The couple even posed for the paparazzi, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.

Commenting on the pair’s viral pictures at from the bash, a social media user commented: “Favourite couple.” Another user wrote: “They are so adorable.”

Gauri also took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with friends Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has yet not announced his next film yet. However, Raj and DK have confirmed that the actor will soon be a part of their film. The writers revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has asked them to make an original film and not let him add his opinions on it.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!