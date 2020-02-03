The much-awaited trailer of Dharma Productions’ first horror film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is finally out today. The film starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar has been in news for a long time and now its finally gearing up for its release.

While the trailer of Bhoot is getting a lot of reactions on social media for Vicky Kaushal and all the scary elements, there are many of you who have missed the blink and miss appearances of Bhumi Pednekar. Well, it’s easy to miss the actress in the trailer but we managed to notice her in a couple of scenes. Have a look-

1) Ok, this was not that difficult. Even though a blink and miss scene but Vicky Kaushal is seen enjoying with his family and it’s clear that Bhumi Pednekar is the one who is playing his wife.

2) And then in the very next scene when he’s recalling something, he sees his daughter and a badly injured and untidy Bhumi. It’s not easy to recognise the girl behind all the makeup but if you ‘Pause’ and ‘Look’, you won’t take much time to see that, it’s Bhumi.

Meanwhile, Bhumi recently said that she is fortunate to have films that celebrate her as an actor. “I don’t think I can ever call myself a star because I am too shy to do that. But I can definitely say that I am fortunate to get films that celebrate the actor that I am. I am fortunate to have a choice as to what film I want to do and I am getting a lot of love. So, I think I am successful to an extent.” she said. Well, it’s easy to miss the actress in the trailer but we managed to notice her in a couple of scenes.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

