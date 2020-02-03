Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn Starrer Is The First HIT Of 2020; Garners Returns Of Over 100%

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a monumental run and has completed almost a month of theatrical run. Made at a whopping budget, the period drama was always touted to earn a healthy sum but it has unleashed the feats of which hardly anyone would have imagined.

At the end of 24 days of theatrical run, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior accumulated a sum of 251.40 crores. Made at a budget of 125 crores, the film has earned an ROI (Returns On Investment) of 126.40 crores which is equivalent to returns of 101.12%. Also, with such profit, it has become the first bonafide hit of 2020.

Check out the list below:

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank Cost* Lifetime ROI ROI % 1. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 125.00 251.40 126.40 101.12%*

As you can see, Tanhaji is the only film in the profitable list of 2020 and is expected to rake in huge profits before it wraps up its lifetime run.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020.

Meanwhile, on Tanhaji’s entry into the 200 crore club, Kajol took to Instagram to express her excitement and thanked the audience for their continued love and support.

“Thank you for 200 crores people …. waiting with my hands clasped for 250 now #gratitude #peoplelove #sogratefulforsomuch,” Kajol wrote.

Devgn also announced on Instagram that the film has become a blockbuster. “Marching towards glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a blockbuster hit of 2020! #TanhajiUnitesIndia,” he wrote.

