Story: We all have grown up listening to Shaan’s soothing music. With each song, we couldn’t help but connect with the singer. The veteran singer, who has carved a niche for himself in the music industry, is now making headlines for altogether different reasons. A video of Musu Musu singer, from his Instagram Live, has surfaced on social media. As seen in the clip, Shaan is hits back at the haters, who are trolling him mercilessly. Soon after Shaan’s video went viral, his fans came out in his support and slammed the haters for abusing and trolling him.

During his Insta Live, Shaan slammed the trolls and told them, “Tameez se baat karo, badtameezi mat karo. Gaali mat do. That shows your true colors. Aap aapne mata-pita se poochiye main kaun hoon? Kam popular gaane gaaye hain ki mujhe aaj aapko batana padega main kaun hoon. (Ask your parents and teacher, who am I. After singing so many popular songs, today do I need to tell you who I am?)” Lending their support, a user wrote, “Well said…today’s generation are all trash…except the ones which are brought up well..which is only 5% ..rest all gone to the drains.”

Bashing haters, one of Shaan’s fans said, “Ab ye log sikhayenge shaan bhai ko ki gaana kaise banate hai ya kaise gaate hai are pagalo shaan bhai apne time me arijit singh se behtr tha lekin ye baat tum sare tony kakkar ke fans nahi samjhoge.”

A netizen called Shaan legend and said, “U r a legend…. Ye log kaun hain ? Fuddu saale jo apna khud ka pic v nahin daal sakte hein apne id pe…. Lekin gyan bahut dete hein.we are your forever fans sir, thanks for your contribution to indian film industry.”

Shaan has given Indian film industry some super hit songs like, Chaand Sifarish from Fanaa, Chaar Kadam from PK, Kasam Ki Kasam from Main Prem Ki Deewani hoon, and Woh Pheli Baar among many others.

