“Sexy Ones Like Kareena Kapoor Khan Come Out Of Pregnancy Looking Hot”: Sameera Reddy

Actress Sameera Reddy, who is expecting her second child with her husband Akshai Varde, has given trolls a befitting reply saying that everyone cannot be like actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On trolling and body-shaming during pregnancy, Sameera said: “I want to ask one thing to the trollers… Where have you come from? You have come out of a mother only, was your mom very hot when you came out? It is shameful because it is such a natural process and it is so beautiful and amazing.

“There are sexy ones like Kareena who come out looking hot and then there are people like me who take time (to get back in shape) and it took me time with the first baby and maybe it will take me time with the second baby too,” she added.

Sameera was attending the red carpet of the 11th edition of Times Auto Awards 2019.

She said it was important to accept people the way people are.

“I have a superpower. I am giving birth to a baby,” said the actress, who married Varde in 2014. She gave birth to her first child, a son, in 2015.

The “Race” actress said she was very shy during her first pregnancy.

“I was like what people will expect, and how fast I will lose my weight. But now I feel different, cool, charming. I remember I used to cover up a lot in my first baby but now I am like bring it on. I can also be hotter and pregnant. The women in our culture have become very accepting of a pregnant woman and why not,” she said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!