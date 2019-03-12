Kalank Duo Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit Finally Share Their ‘Reunion’ Experience!

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene are finally reuniting after almost 20 years for Dharma Productions’ Kalank. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in the pivotal roles. Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is slated to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019.

After releasing the first looks of the actors, the makers of Kalank launched the teaser of it in an event today. The teaser surely looks grand and beautiful.

Apart from the magnum teaser, the other highlight of the launch was Madhuri and Sanjay’s presence. We have seen the duo in the past in films like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Mahanta and they were quite a popular on-screen couple of that time. During the launch, both of them were asked about working with each other after so long. He addressed her as ma’am at the launch. Speaking about the collaboration, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor said, “Jaise main already keh chuka hu ki bahut acha laga bahut samay baad inke sath kaam karke. Yehi koshish karunga ki jyada kaam kar saku inke sath. (I feel happy that I got to work with her after so long. And I would try to work with her more).”

Adding to this, the Dhak Dhak girl said, “I think we are working after 20 years and recently I worked with Anil Kapoor too. So it is always wonderful to work with co-actors that you have worked with before. It’s been wonderful.”

Well, it will definitely be a treat for all the Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit fans!

