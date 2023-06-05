After an enthralling teaser and a soulful melody ‘Naseeb Se’, the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is finally out now. Having brought fun and soulful romance back to the big screen, the trailer is breathtakingly amazing. As the trailer is here, we can see an out-and-out pure love story is back in the theaters after a long time.

The audience has been waiting for the release of the trailer for a long time and as it’s finally here, it promises the arrival of a pure love story after a long time. With its hauntingly soulful tune and music, the trailer says it all, this is definitely an album of the year. Well-studded with large-scale and mesmerizing visuals, the film will surely set new standards with an interesting concept of love after marriage.

Capturing the crackling chemistry of the most desirable and delightful pair in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer proves that they are undoubtedly the blockbuster Jodi for a reason. All this has now raised the excitement for the release of the film and we cannot wait to watch this romantic soulful love story on the screen on 29th June 2023.

Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

