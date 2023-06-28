Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani Enact Their Iconic Dialogue From The Film Winning The Hearts Of Fans At Concert

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani enacted their iconic ‘sau takka’ dialogue from their upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ during a musical concert in Navi Mumbai.

Ahead of its release on June 29, Kartik and Kiara joined Meet Bros to enthral the audience with their performances at the concert, and on the insistence of fans, they enacted the dialogue on stage.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani also greeted their fans who gave them an overwhelming response at the event and posed for pictures.

The musical romantic family drama features an ensemble cast consisting of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, Siddharth Randeria and Anuradha Patel.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has been jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

Kartik Aaryan will later be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next, ‘Captain India’. and in Kabir Khan’s forthcoming untitled project. Kiara Advani, meanwhile, will be seen in Shankar’s next, ‘Game Changer’, opposite Ram Charan.

