Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to hit the big screen soon and news about the certification it has received from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is making the news now. As per reports coming in, the John Abraham-Divya Khosla Kumar starrer has fared better than the first part and is not an ‘A’ film.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the 2018 film, featuring Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee, was awarded an adult certificate at the time of its release. As per reports, the soon to release flick has been given a ‘U/A’ certification. Read on to know more about it as well as details about its runtime.

Advertisement

Stating that, unlike Milap Zaveri’s 2018 vigilante action film, the John Abraham-Divya Khosla Kumar-led Satyameva Jayate 2 has received a U/A CBFC certification. A source in the know told Bollywood Hungama, “This time, the CBFC has decided to give U/A certificate. And if you think the CBFC asked for cuts so that they can approve U/A, then you are mistaken. The CBFC has not made a single cut from the film. Credit also goes to the makers as they knew how much violence to show so as to not venture into the adult certificate territory.”

Talking about Milap Zaveri and his tryst with the CBFC, the insider added that this must have been a huge victory. The source added, “Milap’s s*x comedy Mastizaade (2016) had a tough time in securing a certificate. The film had to make the rounds of the Revising Committee and also the erstwhile Film Certification Appellate Tribunal. It took more than 6 months and finally, the film got a certificate and subsequently, a release in cinemas.” The insider continued, “In fact, all directorial ventures of Milap Zaveri, from the clean entertainer Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai (2010) to Mastizaade to Satyameva Jayate to Marjaavaan have had to go for some cut or the other. Satyameva Jayate 2 is an exception.”

Talking about the benefits the U/A certificate is likely to bring Satyameva Jayate 2 from a box-office point of view, a trade expert commented, “John Abraham has a lot of fan following among kids and teens. Nora Fatehi has an item song in the film and she too commands a following among those under the age of 18. Hence, it’ll prove to be beneficial, also keeping in mind the clash with Antim – The Final Truth.”

The report, while stating that the Milap Zaveri film was awarded the censor certificate on November 12, 2021, noted that the film’s duration – as mentioned on the certificate, is 138 minutes. The John Abraham-Divya Khosla Kumar starrer will clash with the Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma film Antim releasing on Thursday, November 25.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Day 12 (Early Trends): Akshay Kumar’s Cop Drama Stays Super Steady After 2nd Monday’s 4.50 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube