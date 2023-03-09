Post-mortem of Bollywood veteran actor Satish Kaushik is underway at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in Delhi, said a police official on Thursday, adding that so far no foul play is seen.

A senior police official said that they had received information regarding Kaushik’s death from Fortis hospital in Gurugram.

“Post-mortem is being conducted at DDU hospital and future course of action will be decided after the autopsy report,” said the official.

Meanwhile, a police team is also questioning people who assembled at the Bijwasan-based farmhouse where Satish Kaushik was with his friends and relatives on Wednesday.

The actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik – remembered as ‘Calendar’ in the film “Mr. India” – passed away at 67 late on Wednesday. His friend and another legendary actor Anupam Kher shared the news in a tweet early Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who passed away early Thursday.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

