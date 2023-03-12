Investigators probing the death of 66-year-old noted Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik have recovered some “medicines” from the farm house where he attended a party, an official said on Saturday.

“We are waiting for an autopsy report to ascertain the cause of his death. Some medicines were recovered from the farmhouse in Bijwasan where Kaushik attended a party. A list of guests has also been made,” said a senior police official.

Post-mortem of the veteran actor, Satish Kaushik was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.

A senior police official said that they had received information regarding Satish Kaushik’s death from Fortis hospital in Gurugram.

The actor-writer-director Satish– remembered as ‘Calendar’ (his character in Mr India) — passed away late on Wednesday. His death has shocked the nation as everyone is mourning the passing of the Bollywood veteran.

