Sara Ali Khan’s Vacation Pictures From New York Will Make You Pack Your Bags Right Away!

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented young gen actresses. She debuted with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and immediately got a massive fan following for her bubbly nature. She is royal and yet so down to earth which makes her a girl next door with whom you would want to sit and talk.

Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in New York. Today she had put up a story wearing woollens and looking at a mannequin in a shop window in Soho in lower Manhattan, New York City. Sara Ali Khan also shared a picture of her friend who seems excited and is pointing out at an outfit in the store in Soho in lower Manhattan, New York City.

Sara Ali Khan who is shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan recently went for vacations to Sri Lanka. She shared lovely pictures from her trip wearing bikinis too.

Sara will be next in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and we are excited to see this one. They were reportedly dating in the past but have parted ways, according to the reports.

