Sara Ali Khan Spreads Positivity With Her Latest Post & That’s Exactly What We Need During Lockdown

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a beautiful photograph of herself along with some profound brainstorming. She says that the hearts, minds and souls are not in lockdown.

Sharing a stunning monochrome picture of herself on Instagram, she wrote: “Our hearts, minds and souls aren’t in lockdown #stayhome #staystrong#staypositive #staysafe,” she captioned the image, which has garnered over 1.5 million likes on social media.

She had recently shared a throwback video of herself along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan telling “knock-knock” jokes”.

She had also shared tips for fans to beat lockdown boredom during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal”, which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of “Coolie No.1”. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in “Atrangi Re”.

