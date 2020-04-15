Money Heist: Tokyo’s Crazy Dance With Professor, Denver & Stockholm Is The Madness We Don’t Get To See In La Casa de Papel!

La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist recently released it’s season 4 and it took the internet by storm. From memes to spoilers there was everything available on social media.

This superhit heist drama stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Darko Perić as Helsinki, Paco Tous as Moscow, Esther Acebo as Monica Gaztambide, Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra and José Manuel Poga as Gandia. The first season was released back in 2017 and since then the buzz around the series has been nothing short of brilliant.

Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shared a video on Instagram dancing with the Professor, Stockholm and Denver. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Happy times 🌹 #LCDP #Thailand”. The four of them are grooving on the song and their moves are a treat to watch for all the Money Heist fans.

Take a look at the video here:

Aren’t these some crazy moves by the professor!

The craze around the series is still going very strong and almost every day we see new memes coming out on social media. There are speculations that season 5 will also be coming soon although there’s no official confirmation to it.

However, we can’t wait for more seasons.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!