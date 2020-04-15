Happy Birthday Emma Watson AKA Hermione! From Breaking Into A Hotel Pool At 3 AM To Having A Huge Crush On Tom Felton AKA Draco – Facts You Don’t Know About Her

Emma Watson aka Hermione Granger rose to fame with the Harry Potter series. She’s been a huge crush worldwide and there’s not even a single person who wouldn’t have been her fan. She was last seen in the Little Women and was lovely in her character of ‘Margaret’.

Be it ‘Beauty And The Beast’ or ‘The Perks Of Being A Wallflower’, Emma has proved herself every single time she has come on the silver screen. She has literally donned the screen like no one else in the industry.

Her latest film, Little Women got an amazing response. Emma Watson plays a girl who wishes to have a beautiful married life. She doesn’t aim for a rich family and a perfect guy. However, with time, she realizes that money is important too. Watson’s character Meg March is quite mature and understands that her husband loves her and nothing matters more. She’s the eldest of all the sisters. One of her amazing talents in the film is acting. Well, we can say that Emma acts as a good actor in Little Women.

Well, on her 30th birthday, here are some unknown facts about the Harry Potter actress:

1) Emma is British but was born in Paris, France. She is not that fluent in speaking French but can understand it really well.

2) Although she is a Britisher, she chose Brown University for her higher education. Because she felt that American Universities allow more freedom to their students.

3) She was an excellent student and got straight A’s throughout her academics.

4) She is a certified yoga and meditation instructor. Surprise!

5) She always keeps a diary/journal with herself and writes about people he has met, best advices, acting and dreams. Till date she has filled 36 journals, isn’t it interesting!

6) She feels that Harry Potter: Prisoner of Azkaban helped her become a better actress. Although she has been a part of two more parts before that but feels, the third part helped her became better professionally.

7) She wanted to quit acting after doing a few parts of Harry Potter as she thought that her growing career and promotional activities aren’t giving her a chance to pursue her hobbies and interests. But later she decided to finish the series! Well, can you imagine someone else playing the character of Hermione, we clearly can’t!

8) She was once partying with a friend when she decided to do something crazy and adventurous. And thus decided to break into the pool of the hotel by jumping off the fence. Crazy, isn’t it!

9) She had a huge crush on Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy. And trust us, when we say HUGE. Tom, on the other hand, treated her like her sister. SAD!

10) She auditioned more than 7 times for the role of Hermione. Yes, you read that right. It was her teachers who motivated to go and audition for the role and finally, she cracked it.

Happy birthday you wild soul! Stay crazy.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!