Actress Sara Ali Khan on Sunday shared her “sun-filled thoughts” during the golden hour at the beach.

Sara took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture at the beach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the images, a silhouette of Sara Ali Khan can be seen as she walks towards the water with the Sun shining bright adding a golden hue to the water.

Sara Ali Khan captioned the image: “Mentally here… Sunday sun-filled thoughts.”

The Atrangi Re actress also added the song ‘Laado’ by rapper MC Square for the picture.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen playing a freedom fighter in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, directed by Kannan Iyer. It is said to be a thriller-drama inspired by true events. She then has Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’.

Sara will also be seen in ‘Murder Mubarak’. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and others. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is Homi Adajania’s first film after his 2020 film Angrezi Medium.

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Admitted Banning Filmfare Awards Since 2014 But A Year Later She Had Herself Revealed “Rekha Ji Came At 3 O’Clock In The Night With My Award”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News