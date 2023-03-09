Murder Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan Wraps Up First Schedule Of Homi Adajania Directorial

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her work in ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Simmba’, ‘Atrangi Re’ and others, has wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Taking to social media, Homi Adajania, the director of the film, shared a pic with the actress on the special occasion. He wrote, “Here’s lookin at you kid. Well done on your first schedule… Now the real work starts.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pictures also have a schedule wrap up cake.

Replying to this, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Can’t believe it’s done, only love to you.”

She also took to the story section of her Instagram to share the pictures. The plot of the film has been kept under the wraps by the makers.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Kha is also busy with promotions of ‘Gaslight’, in which she stars alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. After the promotions, she will resume ‘Murder Mubarak’ in Delhi again.

She has films like ‘Metro In Dino‘, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan‘ in the pipeline.

Must Read: Deshdrohi’s KRK Grooving To Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Is Cringe x 100, Netizen Writes “Mirgi Ka Daura Pada Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News