Sara Ali Khan is the most promising actresses in the new lot of actresses. With every movie of hers, not only have we seen her experimenting but also leveling up with each film. With wrapping 3 films in the previous year, she’s now gearing up for her new movie with director Homi Adajania; namely “Murder Mubarak” additionally with 5 films lined up.

Recently, director Homi Adajania posted a picture of Sara’s quoting “Don’t fear sailing the sea in an egg shell”. To which Sara replied, reposting the story “Can’t wait to disappear for a while.. waiting to be on set with you”.

Sara Ali Khan with her goofy personality and her massive social media presence has made her way through the audience’s hearts. Not only this, her commendable performances back to back has gained her the respect as a promising actress of this era.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Murder Mubarak’ among other projects which are yet to be announced.

She has a kitty full of projects and fans are waiting for them to release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

