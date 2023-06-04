Riding high on the raving reviews of her latest release, Sara Ali Khan as Somya is garnering love from the audience across the nation. Sara delivers yet another impressive performance as a Punjabi kudi from Indore in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Bringing out her charming personality, the actress looks effortlessly beautiful with minimalist makeup and her simple self, making sure to please the audience till the very end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thankful for the positive response, Sara Ali Khan shares some beautiful pictures of herself twirling with a broad smile on her face in this chic, elegant white suit set with lovely flowers embroidery on the dupatta paired with some matching jutis, as she writes, “Mood after seeing the love #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is getting,”

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

With a collection of 5.49 crores on the opening day, Sara and Vicky’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is off to a decent start. Sara will be next seen in Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’, Kannan Iyer’s ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ and Anurag Basu‘s ‘Metro.. Inn Dino’.

Must Read: Twinkle Khanna Reveals Getting An Arrest Warrant For ‘Assaulting’ Akshay Kumar By Opening His Button In Public In A Viral Video, Netizen Says, “Law & Order Ki Dhoti Khol Di”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News