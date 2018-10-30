Sara Ali Khan In Kedarnath Teaser: 5 Frames Of Her That Will Make You Watch This Promo More Than Once!

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan is all set for a debut with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba but it came in as a good news as the makers of Kedarnath finally decided to release the movie as o. As now both Kedarnath and Simmba geared up for a December release, its double bonanza for the newcomer.

Earlier the movie was postponed to next year by the makers, but as Total Dhamaal got pushed to 2019, makers locked Kedarnath for a solo release on 7th December. Talking about the teaser, it showcased the endearing chemistry between Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan.

While the stunning promo left us in awe, it was debutante Sara Ali Khan who skipped our heart beat with her drop dead gorgeous looks. She depicts an uncanny resemblance with her mother and actor, Amrita Singh. Viewers are going gaga over the teaser, as Sara looks promising and alluring in her act.

On the eve of teaser release, producer of the film Pragya Kapoor on Monday said the film is not a usual love story.

“Set against the backdrop of nature’s fury, Kedarnath is not an everyday love story. Shooting on virgin and undeveloped terrain was as thrilling as it was draining. This has made the journey to completion a well-earned reward.

“All thanks to the invaluable contributions of the entire cast and crew. We are all charged up about bringing Kedarnath to our audiences,” Pragya said in a statement.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, and produced by RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is based on the fictional love story set on the background Kedarnath floods of Uttarakhand in 2013. The film is slated to release on December 7.